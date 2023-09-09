Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Genpact makes up 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $68,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 15.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,168. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

