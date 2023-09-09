Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $168.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,983. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

