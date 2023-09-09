Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 200,676 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,676 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.6 %

TAK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 1,293,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

