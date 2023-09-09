Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 50,891 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,891 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.80.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

