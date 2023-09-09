Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 291,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. 1,460,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

