Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $63,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

