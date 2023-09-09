Cercano Management LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cercano Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,478 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 0.9% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.13. 245,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,232. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $518.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

