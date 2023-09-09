Cercano Management LLC Has $48.52 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.9% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $48,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,556,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,683. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

