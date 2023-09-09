Cercano Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cercano Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,964 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 2,822,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,970. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

