Cercano Management LLC Sells 29,177 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.61% of Progyny worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. BTIG Research started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PGNY stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 731,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Progyny’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $249,704.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $249,704.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock valued at $122,897,115 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

