Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

