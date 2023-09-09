Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08.

On Friday, July 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

View Our Latest Report on CDAY

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.