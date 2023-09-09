CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Mirova’s 6th Largest Position

Mirova grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises 3.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in CGI were worth $26,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.