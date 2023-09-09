Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

