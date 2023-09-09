China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading Down 2.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

China Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

