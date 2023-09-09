China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.