Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

