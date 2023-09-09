CIBC Initiates Coverage on Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF)

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

