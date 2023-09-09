Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $114,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

C stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

