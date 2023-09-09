Citigroup Upgrades Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Liontown Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. Liontown Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
