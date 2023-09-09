Citigroup Upgrades Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. Liontown Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

