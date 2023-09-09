CKW Financial Group Acquires 7,199 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 10,905 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

