CKW Financial Group Has $56.52 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,077.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,594. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

