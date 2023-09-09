CKW Financial Group Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CKW Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 48.6% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $297,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $447.87. 2,788,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

