CKW Financial Group Purchases 178 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

AOA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,599. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

