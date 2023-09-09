Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,304,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,533 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for 2.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.79% of Clarivate worth $49,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Clarivate by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after buying an additional 5,553,397 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Clarivate by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 7,164,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.