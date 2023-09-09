ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,029,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,799,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 1.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.32% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.29. 4,030,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

