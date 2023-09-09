ClearBridge Investments Ltd Purchases 117,024 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,024 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up about 3.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 1.56% of Brookfield Renewable worth $93,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $41,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. 748,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.