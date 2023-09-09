ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 1,677,136 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,136 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. 701,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,564. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

