ClearBridge Investments Ltd Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,828,951 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.7% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $52,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

