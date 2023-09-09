Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 2,295 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after buying an additional 462,472 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 130.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after buying an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after buying an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

