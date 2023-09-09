Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 17,609 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.3% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.37. 1,191,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

