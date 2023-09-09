Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up approximately 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Masimo by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.