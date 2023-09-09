Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.80. 2,622,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,541. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

