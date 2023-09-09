Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.42 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. New York Times makes up approximately 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,339. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

