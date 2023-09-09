Cloverfields Capital Group LP Invests $602,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,520,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 5,305,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.75. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

