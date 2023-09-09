Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 27,526 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 234,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.44. 7,121,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

