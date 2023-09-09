Cloverfields Capital Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 289.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Vale Stock Up 1.0 %

VALE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,086,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4056 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

