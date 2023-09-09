Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 114 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded down $8.16 on Friday, reaching $1,428.19. 509,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,203. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,255.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,245.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

