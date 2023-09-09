Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,389,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,862,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.59 and its 200-day moving average is $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

