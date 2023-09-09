CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani Sells 21,739 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 164.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 159,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

