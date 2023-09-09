Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,666 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after acquiring an additional 435,592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

