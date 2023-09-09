Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $47,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700,817 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,575,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $95,980,000 after buying an additional 75,041 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.