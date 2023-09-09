Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) SVP Laura Finley Howell Sells 1,350 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $189.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

