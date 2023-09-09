Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Commerzbank stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Commerzbank has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

