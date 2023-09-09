Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on CRZBY
Commerzbank Stock Performance
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.