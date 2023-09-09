Comparing Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF) & Its Competitors

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aker Solutions ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aker Solutions ASA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aker Solutions ASA 1 0 2 0 2.33 Aker Solutions ASA Competitors 231 1263 1739 128 2.52

Aker Solutions ASA currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.98%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Aker Solutions ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aker Solutions ASA is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.2% of Aker Solutions ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aker Solutions ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aker Solutions ASA N/A N/A N/A Aker Solutions ASA Competitors -0.59% -4.12% 2.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aker Solutions ASA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aker Solutions ASA N/A N/A 0.92 Aker Solutions ASA Competitors $896.63 million $9.87 million 92.74

Aker Solutions ASA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aker Solutions ASA. Aker Solutions ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aker Solutions ASA rivals beat Aker Solutions ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities. In addition, the company provides offshore fish farming, carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen, and offshore wind solutions. Further, the company designs and constructs jackets for construction services and offers electrification services; and designs and constructs offshore oil and gas production facilities and onshore receiving and processing facilities. Additionally, the company provides subsea production, compression, pump, power distribution, and processing systems, and subsea lifecycle services. Furthermore, the company offers maintenance, modifications, decommissioning, asset integrity management, hook-up, and completion solutions. Aker Solutions ASA was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

