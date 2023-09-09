Comparing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and Its Peers

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -10.32% -58.69% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evolv Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 837 1963 44 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -7.02 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.78 billion $71.47 million 66.28

Evolv Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolv Technologies rivals beat Evolv Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.