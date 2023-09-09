Comparing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reinsurance Group of America and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 5 1 2.70 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus target price of $162.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.8% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 5.61% 20.35% 1.39% Till Capital N/A 1.22% 0.43%

Risk & Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $16.26 billion 0.58 $623.00 million $13.98 10.22 Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$4.20 million ($0.49) -6.63

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Till Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

