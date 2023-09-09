Compass Point Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,086,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

