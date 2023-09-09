Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
