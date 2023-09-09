Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

