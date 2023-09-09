Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.13

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $410.33 million and $9.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,261,181,549 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,261,355,483.389213 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12566634 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $11,975,597.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

